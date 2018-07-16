High Resolution 3D X-ray Microscopy Market 2018 : Top Manufactures, Industry Set For Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027

Market Scenario

Companies such as Carl Zeiss Microscopy (Germany), Rigaku Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S), are the leading providers of high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy in the global market. With the advancement in computed tomography tool, all the major manufacturers of computed tomography (CT) have introduced a new iterative reconstruction algorithm. Its function is to reconstruct a cross-sectional image based on the dilution measurements of X-rays transmitted through a patient’s body. The major advantage of iterative reconstruction is that it produces excellent image quality as compared to the filtered back projection technology in generating 3D images with very low signal to noise ratio

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market: Carl Zeiss Microscopy (Germany), Rigaku Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S), National Resource for Automated Molecular Microscopy (U.S),, National Center for Biotechnology Information (U.S), Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (Berlin), TESCAN (Taiwan), Matsusada Precision Inc. (U.S), Octopus Imaging Software (Belgium) Phenom-World (Canada), among others.

Global High resolution 3D X-ray microscopy Market Segmentation

The global High Resolution 3D X-Ray Microscopy Market is segmented into type, applications, end user, and region. The type is segmented into sub-micron XRM, nanoscale XRM and others. The applications are segmented into advanced package development, Mineralogy Discrimination, Failure analysis, Surface measurements and others. The end users are sub segmented into Oil & Gas, Material Science, Semiconductors, Metrology, Life Science, Healthcare and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Findings:

The global high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market is expected to reach USD 3,312.06 Million by 2027.

By Type, Sub-micron XRM segment in high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 9.35% CAGR during forecast period.

By applications, Failure analysis sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 9.71% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

By end users, Healthcare sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 9.89% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (U.S, Mexico, Canada), Europe (U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share. The high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market in this region has a huge demand due to increase demand of 3D X-ray microscopy in various sectors such as Semiconductors, Oil & Gas, and Material Science, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the future. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market for high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market is expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global high resolution 3D X-ray microscopy market is expected to grow at USD ~3,312 million by 2027, at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period 2016-2027.

