Irene Stronczak-Hogan Releases Her New Book Uncovering Techniques to Survive Menopause

Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause is the new title by Irene Stronczak-Hogan, who is known for her stupendous work done in the field of healthcare and women welfare in particular. Her thorough knowledge in this field helped her compile this marvelous book.

Irene Stronczak-Hogan has come up with an amazing book which is titled, Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause. The book is a great read for everyone who either fears menopause or wants to supplement their knowledge about it.

Menopause is a phase that every woman experiences in her life and there are a lot of details pertaining to it over the web. But, despite the easy access to information, too many women remain clueless about it and are not prepared for some of the common symptoms of menopause which include night sweats, hot flashes, insomnia, reduced sex drive, mood swings, vaginal dryness, and more.

With this book, Irene helps women understand the underlying causes of their symptoms and find the right solutions for them which in turn will help them adapt to this time in their lives and breeze through to their next chapter. It’s not just about surviving but thriving.

Irene has been a lifelong learner dedicated to expanding her knowledge for more than 35 years in various modalities to help her patients. She is a pharmacist and menopause practitioner and trained in herbal supplements and functional medicine. She helped her father in the chemist (pharmacy) since a very young age and thereby has developed a keen awareness of helping patients and preventing chronic diseases. Such has been her prolific work that she has been bestowed with many awards which includes the Canadian Pharmacists Association 2005 Patient Care Achievement Award for Specialty Practice and also the 2007 Distinguished Practice Award from the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

When contacted, Irene was quoted as saying, “With my book, I aim to help every woman out there who is not prepared for menopause. It is a reality which we need to accept and knowing about what we are going to face and being prepared for it with the right tools and resources can help you enjoy your life in a much better manner. I have offered comprehensive details, solutions and patient examples which I am sure will help my readers all become hot Chixs.”

Those who would like to know more about Irene or explore further details about her new book can visit http://www.hotchixshotsex.com.

About Irene Stronczak-Hogan

Irene Stronczak-Hogan is a sought-after speaker for the public and other healthcare professionals. She is known for her passionate delivery of practical, tried-and-true healthcare advice. For over thirty-five years, Irene has gathered a wealth of knowledge in various modalities. She has worked diligently to provide individualized consultations and programs to women, and her in-depth training as a pharmacist allows her to assess patients and their symptoms and recommend appropriate therapies. She has won many awards for her exemplary service in women’s health.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Irene Hogan

Contact Number: +1 905 741 6894

Email-id: irene@hotchixshotsex.com

Website: http://www.hotchixshotsex.com/