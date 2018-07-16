Waste to Energy Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecasts by 2027

Market Overview:-

The Waste to Energy market has been showing positive trends in recent times. Abundance of waste and strict government regulation regarding waste disposal are some of the key factors which are expected to drive the demand in the Waste to Energy market. Increasing government penalties on poorly managed waste in the form of landfills is diverting demand towards the Waste to Energy Market. High installation and maintenance cost is a major factor that can’t act as a market restraint for this market, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 120 pages. Statists show that around 130 million tons of municipal solid waste is combusted annually in over 600 waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities globally that produce electricity and steam for district heating and recovered metals for recycling. Conversion of waste to energy is becoming a key component of integrated waste management strategies across the globe, as the ever increasing waste volumes force countries to revisit their approach to waste management. Both political and environmental attention is turning towards the development of cost effective and sustainable solutions to this problem.

The Waste-to-Energy Plant Operation industry has a moderate level of industry concentration. Key Players operating in the market strive to improvise technological processes in order to reduce installation costs. The industry’s two major companies, such as Covanta Energy Corporation are expected to generate 50% of industry revenue in 2016. The remainder of industry revenue is forecast to be earned either by individual municipalities operating facilities that they own themselves, or by smaller private companies that municipalities have contracted to operate their facilities. The establishment of long-term contracts between this industry and downstream customers makes it difficult for new entrants to dilute the market share of preexisting companies. Identified and profiled in MRFR analysis; some of the key players operating in the Waste to Energy market are Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), Covanta Energy Corporation, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Veolia Environnement, China Everbright International Limited, Waste Management, Inc, and Suez Environment S.A. Worldwide Waste to Energy Market – Competitive Analysis

Study Objectives of Waste to Energy To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Waste to Energy market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Waste to Energy market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Method, by Technology by Propulsion, and by region as well as its sub segments

Global Waste To Energy Market – Regional Analysis Asia-Pacific is the leading market for the Waste to Energy market with almost half of the market share captured by this region. Rapid economic development in the APAC region is also going to be key for the growth and development of the Waste to energy market. India and China have well established waste management infrastructure which is going to provide immense growth opportunity for growth I this market.