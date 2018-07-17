Source: ml benefits for customer service

When hearing ‘AI for Customer Service’ most would immediately think this is going to be ‘yet another article about chatbots’. No wonder. Chatbots have been one of the hottest topics recently. However, our experience shows that AI can be applied to many other areas of Customer Service business as well. And those possess even more potential to boost your business.

ML FOR SMART TICKETS HANDLING

Accuracy in classifying a ticket is one of the key tasks for customer service automation influencing resolution time, quality of ticket handling, and customer satisfaction level. In our artificial intelligence customer support projects, we have so far focused on three major areas for improvement.

As you see AI and ML benefits for customer service are already obvious. AI and ML are definitely changing the rules of the game in the customer support industry and the use of AI/ML technology in this industry will only grow.

However, AI and ML are rather additional tools, which can amplify but not replace traditional customer service automation software and savvy approach to automation. No matter how intelligent your systems are – they are just the reflection of your organization and your processes, which should never be neglected.