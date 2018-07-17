Air Management System (AMS) Market Development Strategy and Future Prospects 2022

Market Synopsis:

Air Management System (AMS) is referred to as a process that ensures the safety, convenient and euphoric journey. Another important part of AMS, found in different type’s aircraft type such as military, commercial, and private is a machine that works on a combination of electric and air pressurized system. The machine is also known as pneumatic machines.

Apart from this, other basic functions that are carried out by AMS are, managing & controlling the bleed air system, engine starting. Also, the cabin pressurization monitoring, liquid cooling, and many more. The prime objective of AMS is to match and fulfil the consumer expectation and at same time improvement in speed, efficiency, and safety for the consumer.

The increasing number of business trips around the globe have created major demand for private jets and aircrafts sector. And, the travelers of these sectors are demanding for stronger and advances technologies that can make their journey safer and convenient. As a result of this, the AMS industry will rise strongly in coming years. In a view of this growth, ‘Market Research Future’ recently gave out the market insights till 2023. According to this MRFR analysis, the global air management system market is expected to reach USD $6.55 billion and to grow at CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Drivers:

Today, aircraft industry is concentrating more technologies and solution to control fuel cost and minimize the air pollution. As per expertise in AMS sector, installing electric systems will be a major change in the industry. Because there might be a chance that electric system may replace traditional mechanical and pneumatic systems.

The aircraft electric system has the ability to improve the performance of aircraft due to which fuel cost can be managed. This system also controls the fuel burning and decrease the rate of emission which can protect the environment and air pollution. This is one of the major drives for the AMS market.

The latest trend in the aerospace industry is a lightweight component and new design system which can showcase luxuriousness and comfort for passengers. This would new lucrative opportunity for AMS market to expand. The rising need for the aircrafts to work in different climatic condition will another parameter that will contribute to AMS. On another side, the only factor that can hamper the market growth is a heavy investment for making this technology.

Segments:

Air Management Systems is segmented into components, systems, platforms, end-users, and region. The components are sub-segmented into sensors, valves, condenser and evaporator, air cycle machines, heat exchangers, air separator modules, air mixers, onboard oxygen generation system and control and monitoring electronic units. Out of which, the sensors market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Systems are divided by thermal management, engine bleed air, oxygen system, fuel tank inserting, cabin pressure control, ice protection. Out of these, the thermal management system will grow during 2017-2023. Platforms are divided by fixed wing and rotary wing. The end users, defense and military, aircraft and aerospace, automotive, industrial, transportation, commercial aircraft and regional aircraft.

The regional analysis of air management system (AMS) Market is being studied for the region such as the Asia Pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America will lead the market due to technology advancement and growing demand for new aircrafts. Followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India will grow in coming period of years.

Industry – Competitive Outlook

Prominent players are using novel technologies and solution for the enhancing the consumer experiences. And at the same time improving the performances and low maintained for aircraft. This will boost the performance of the industry. Key participants are heavily spending on R&D sector.

The prominent players in the Air Management System Market are–, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Shimadzu Corporation, Liebherr Group, Honeywell International Inc, Plc, Rockwell Collins Inc, United Technologies Corporation, and Meggitt.

