In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size | Industry Analysis Report, 2018-2024

In-vitro fertilization is a process of fertilization, used to treat fertility or genetic problems and assist with the conception of the child. In this process, an egg is combined with the sperm and fertilized in a lab. It is the most effective form of assisted reproductive technology. The success rate of the procedure depends on numerous factors including maternal age, the cause of infertility, embryo status, reproductive history and lifestyle factors.

The global In-vitro fertilization market is primarily driven by increasing incidences of infertility among male and female across the globe, decreasing fertility rate, rising male infertility, the rise in consumption of alcohol and cigarettes and increasing awareness about in-vitro fertilization process and technologies. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and flexible government regulation to promote IVF treatments are backing the grow of In-Vitro fertilization market. However, factors hindering the growth of in-vitro fertilization market growth include the excessive cost associated with the treatment and change in government regulation with respect to various countries.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The In-Vitro Fertilization market is studied for North America, Europe, and Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW that includes South Africa, the Middle East, and others. Latin America dominated the market with the largest market share followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market Is Led By Key Companies:

Some of the key participants of the global in-vitro fertilization market are Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux (France), DiaSorin (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), and QIAGEN (Germany)

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Is Segmented on the Basis cycle type:

• Fresh Donor IVF Cycle,

• Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycle,

• Frozen Donor IVF Cycle And

• Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycle

