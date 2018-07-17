Kiosk Korea Provides specialized in supplying LCD display in Korea

KIOSK KOREA, a digital signage solution provider, is a company specialized in advertising display industry. KIOSK KOREA is a company specializing in the display industry. 10-year continuous growth is from active development & marketing from the domestic connections and a number of overseas corporations based in Europe, USA, and Japan. Currently, KIOSK KOREA is actively processing industrial display businesses, which are considered high-performance and high-growth businesses.
We are specialized in supplying LCD display in Korea. As the company is fully capable of supporting and developing the display screens that usually enjoy a stable market share. We are proud of its achievement of the world’s first commercialization in the field of Transparent LCD display as well as the next-generation scopes in the 3D display industry.
Video Walls
KIOSK KOREA’s complete portfolio of high-quality LCD video walls encompass a wide range of different sizes, resolutions and
Technologies. Our large scale display systems are designed by experts with decades of experience in video wall display technology.
Featuring the narrowest bezels, most flexible mounting systems and slimmest installation depths, KIOSK KOREA’s LED and LCD video
Features
Wide range of sizes, resolutions
And technologies
Solutions feature narrow bezels,
Slim installation depths and flexible
Mounting systems
Delivering superior visual
Performance and reliability
Designed for the world’s most
Demanding environments
OFFERING
KIOSK KOREA’s innovative LCD video wall solutions are specifically designed to deliver precise and
Brilliant visual messages in the world’s most demanding environment digital signage and architectural applications.
Basic
Power Consumption Reduced at 40% Rates
Compared to Normal Display
Built in Video Wall Function
Portrait / Landscape Orientation
High Connectivity
Remote Control (RS232)
KK-460NLD
SPECIFICATION
Remote Control (RS232) Transparent LCD panel Kit
KK-550NLD
SPECIFICATION
Remote Control (RS232) Transparent LCD Showcase