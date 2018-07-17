Sand Control Systems Market 2018-2022 : Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

Sand production in oil wells creates downhole cavities, blocks tubulars, and erodes upstream equipment. Therefore, its should be separated and disposed on the surface. The specialized sand control systems are used to produce hydrocarbons from the reserves.

Analysts forecast the global sand control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sand control systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of sand control systems across onshore and offshore applications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Sand Control Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Market driver

Growing consumption of oil and natural gas

Market challenge

Environmental risks and strict governmental regulations

Market trend

Changing business models of upstream oil and gas companies

