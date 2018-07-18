Anti-Infective Peptides Market The rising investments in the research activities for 2023

Chain of two or more amino acids linked together with peptide bond is referred as peptide. Peptide bond is a unique bond with linkage of carboxyl carbon atom of one amino acid to nitrogen atom of another amino acid in the chain. Two different methods namely solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) are used for synthesis of peptides. Peptides are classified based on the number of amino acids present in the chain. Presence of fifty or more amino acids in a chain formulates a protein molecule.

Read Report Overview @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-Infective-peptide…

Peptides are widely used in medicines and biotechnology. Peptides act as an endocrine signal or a neurotransmitter to regulate most of the physiological processes. Peptides are potential molecules for treating many disease conditions such as diabetes. Currently, 60 peptide drugs are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, over five hundred peptide drug molecules are in pre clinical trials and 140 peptide drug molecules are in the clinical trials. Use of peptides for treating various infections is under development and many key players are involved in the process. Based on the type of infections, the global anti-infective peptides market is classified as follows:

Anti-Bacterial Peptides

Anti-Viral Peptides

Anti-Fungal Peptides

Anti-Microbial Peptides

Anti-Parasitic Peptides

Anti-HIV Peptides

Others

Request Report Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Infections such as gram positive and gram negative infections, complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI), gingivitis, otitis media and catheter associated infection are treated with anti-bacterial peptides. Infections such as vaginal infection, oral candida infections, and oesophageal candidiasis are treated using anti-fungal peptides. Anti-viral peptides are used to treat viral infections caused by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and H5N1 stains.

Geographically, the global anti-infective peptides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) regions. North America comprises anti-infective peptides market for the U.S and Canada. Europe comprises cumulative market of anti-infective peptides in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe (RoE).

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com