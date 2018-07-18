Kidney Function Test Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Scenario

The kidney function test market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017), 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Other key factors such as an increase in alcohol consumption, change to sedentary lifestyle, growing prevalence of diabetes, rising obesity, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are contributing towards the growth of the market. Diabetes is associated with kidney disorders because diabetes damage the blood vessels of kidneys which leads to improper functioning of kidneys. Such conditions contribute to risk for kidney disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, 44% of the diabetic patients suffered from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the U.S. The prevalence of diabetes increases the potential patients for kidney function test, providing favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. Also, other factors such as growing geriatric population and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high cost of diagnostic procedures, infections, and huge initial investments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global kidney function test market is segmented on the basis of tests, product, and end-user. The kidney function test market, by tests, is categorized into blood tests, imaging tests, urine tests balloons, and kidney biopsy. The blood tests category includes serum creatinine, Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), and Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN). The imaging tests segment includes ultrasound and CT scan. The urine tests category includes urinalysis, urine protein, microalbuminuria, and creatinine clearance. The product segment is segmented into dipsticks, disposables, and reagents. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research laboratories, and others.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global kidney function test market are Urit Medical, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories, Opti Medical, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, ARKRAY, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Abbott, Cook Medical, 77 Elektronika, Medical Care (Germany), Baxter (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), and others.

Regional Market Summary

The kidney function test market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, 15% of the Americans are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases. The presence of major market players such as Baxter, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., and others within the region, influences the market growth. Other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing obesity within the population drive the market growth in this region.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global kidney function test market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the European Renal Association and the European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA), 70 million people in Europe suffer from some or the other type of kidney disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) in this region influences the growth of the market in this region.

