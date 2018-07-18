LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc Becomes a Top Formulation Development Service Provider in California

San Diego, CA, (July 18, 2018): LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc was set up in 2003 to help drug development and pharmaceutical companies with formulation development projects. The company has become a top name in the Injectable Drug Depot industry in California, assisting drug development companies, major pharmaceutical organizations, Biotech organizations and veterinary facilities.

The company focuses on the special formulation development challenges for highly unstable or insoluble or poor bio-available compounds. It has the technologies and a skilled and experienced research team to handle even the most difficult challenges in formulation for drug candidates with issues such as Insoluble Unstable Drug Formulation. The state of the art technologies are intended to improve the therapeutic value, safety and effectiveness of drug compounds, and set up new intellectual property.

The company has successfully completed more than 800 formulation development projects for over 200 clients, and becoming popular or its ingenious approach, quick turnaround, successful formulations, highly reliable results and 100% customer satisfaction. The company uses superior technologies and methods for drug deliveries and makes timely reports and Particle Size Distribution Analysis.

Many of the technologies and methods used by LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc are proprietary, and help address a wide variety of formulation challenges that are faced by pharmaceuticals agencies – such as absence of IP protection, heavy doses, vein irritation, poor absorption, instability and Insoluble Drug Substance.

The proprietary technologies and strategies used by the company for drug formulation and development are excellent in every parameter. The company uses cutting edge technologies to make better formulations of drugs and ensuring the safety of administration of the same. Its methods are unique and inventive, and can easily solve major issues such as formulation challenges related to dosage forms for specific drugs. It ensures that reformulations of drugs match the eligibility criteria for the 505b2 Licensing Opportunity.

Backed by a strong team of expert formulation specialists and researchers, the company offers quick and seamless handling of all customer requirements. At the moment, it is mulling the idea of expanding its present facility for the purpose of increasing production.

Based in San Diego, LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Pharmaceutical Formulation Development company that provides pharmaceutical and drug development companies with Liposome Drug Formulation, GLP Formulation and other services.

