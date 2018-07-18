Overview of Automation Precision Stage Manufacturer and supplier in Korea -Jaewon

There is JAEWON in the center of the fourth industrial revolution for the bright future of mankind. Our company is a technology innovative Company that specializes in the development & production of robots and precision stages for manufacturing. Our main product, precision Stage, is a precise measuring instrument that is used for precise positioning of objects in LCD, LED, OLED, AMOLED display and semiconductor manufacturing process and various inspection processes. Not only plays a key role in improving quality and productivity, but is also used in precision machinery such as 3D rigs for optical, medical, and broadcasting applications.

Super slim X-Axis

Part Number MA-B-C

• A :Axis

• B : Table size

• C :Height

Product Features

• Super slim Auto Stage

• Increase accuracy

• We can provide other customizing Products

• Minimize backlash & Precision design

• Selectable servo or step motor

Precautions

• The product may malfunction due to external act and force.

• Attaching the wrong part or attaching too much force may adversely affect the drive part.

• When used above the maximum speed, the product life can be shortened.

• Exceeding the travel range may damage the product.

Linear Stage

Part Number

MA-BC-D

• A: Axis

• B: Table Size

• C : Motor Type ( A : 2 Phases Step Motor. B : 5 Phases Step Motor , S : Servo Motor , C : Mechanism )

• D : Sensor Position ( L Left . R : Right )

Product Features

• Standard X, Y. Z Axis Stage

• Minimize backlash & Precision design

• increase accuracy

• Selectable Servo or Step motor

• We can provide other customizing

Precautions

• The product may malfunction due to external impact and force. Attaching the wrong part or attaching too much force may adverse& affect the drive part.

• When used above the maximum speed, the product life can be shortened.

• Exceeding the travel range may damage the product.

