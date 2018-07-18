Radar Sports, LLC Product Lineup Now Includes the Stalker Pro II

Customers can now purchase the Stalker Pro II Sports Radar Gun from Radar Sports, LLC. The professional radar gun features three different modes, as well as an improved speed and accuracy range.

[NEW YORK, 07/18/2018] — Radar Sports, LLC offers the versatile Stalker Pro II Radar Gun at affordable prices for college, high school, amateur, and professional sports teams. The radar gun, which was designed for professional baseball, can also be used for car racing, watercraft, and paintball.

Professional Radar Gun with a 300-foot Accuracy Range

The Stalker Pro II Radar Gun can accurately measure speeds from 1 to 890 miles per hour within a range of 300 feet, thanks to a highly sensitive transmitter and receiver. Its high sensitivity also makes the radar gun excellent for low-speed readings.

The Stalker Pro II Radar Gun comes with three different modes. Baseball mode allows the gun to track pitcher release speed, plate speed, and batted ball speed. Carnival mode, meanwhile, allows the gun to measure the speed of game balls thrown from a close range. Lastly, car mode lets the gun record the speed of both water and land vehicles from two miles away.

Outstanding Features and Design

The affordably priced Stalker Pro II Radar Gun features a backlit LCD screen and keys, a rechargeable 7.2-volt Li-Ion battery, and a rugged, cast metal case. The professional radar gun has over two hours of use and is also designed to withstand submersion of up to two feet of water.

The gun has a low-battery indicator, two speed windows, and a five-digit status window display, which shows speeds in MPH, KPH, KNOTS, and M/S. The Stalker Pro II can also recall the speed of the last 10 pitches it measured.

About Radar Sports, LLC

Radar Sports, LLC is a New York-based retailer of brand name sports radar guns, law enforcement speed guns, and other speed measuring equipment. The company proudly sells “Made in the USA” radar guns, inflatables, and speed pitch systems. Radar Sports, LLC also provides custom graphics and print items for advertisements or promotions.

For more information about the company or for orders and inquiries, please visit https://www.radargunsales.com/.