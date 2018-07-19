Connolly Suthers Responds to Environmental Offences with Their Dispute Resolution Services

The Australian government has a high regard for protecting the national environment. Connolly Suthers, a dynamic law firm in Queensland, offers commercial dispute resolution for environmental crimes.

[TOWNSVILLE, 19/7/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm in North Queensland, offers dispute resolution services and consultation for environmental offences – a criminal offence that is strictly penalised by the Australian government.

Environmental Crimes in Australia

Australia has a growing list of prosecutions regarding environmental crimes, most of which were committed by commercial entities.

According to court records, the most common environmental offences in Australia include air pollution, improper waste disposal and illegally operating underground storage tanks. In September 2016, Victoria’s Environment Protection Agency (EPA) prosecuted 11 cases. In four of those, orders were made against the company’s director.

Environmental Laws in Queensland

In Queensland, the Environmental Protection Act of 1994 protects against environmental damage. When prosecuted, charges can be graver if the court decides that no preventative measures were taken or minimise environmental risks.

Industries with activities that could have a negative impact on the environment are required to file for licences and permits. The Queensland government has also created industry codes of practice to help businesses operate and comply with their general environmental duties.

Resolving Disputes in Environmental Offences

The lawyers at Connolly Suthers suggest that businesses immediately seek legal consultation if they are fined or are facing prosecution for an environmental crime.

Connolly Suthers provides tailored advice and representation on all commercial disputes ranging from individuals, to SMEs and large organisations in both the private and public sectors.

‘We take pride in our ability to consistently deliver effective and timely dispute resolution strategies,’ the law firm says.

As part of their guarantee, Connolly Suthers offers a no-win, no-fee service meaning that the client will only be charged if they win the case.

