ERW Straight Seam Welded Pipe Weld Form

The welding process of the ERW high-frequency welded pipe is to heat the edge of the hot-rolled coil to a molten state by using the principle of skin effect generated by high-frequency current, and then welding by mechanical extrusion. Through the process, it is confirmed that there will be a white fusion line at the center of the welded steel pipe weld, and a metal flow line extending from the middle to the surface will be generated in the heat-affected zone on both sides of the fusion line. During the welding process, the billet metal undergoes a thermal cycle in the cold, hot and re-cold state.

Therefore, the physical and chemical properties of the base metal, grain size, non-metallic inclusions, forming and welding conditions, and heat treatment processes are all It affects the properties of the weld, especially the toughness. In the production process of the welded pipe, the performance of the welded steel pipe base material is ensured by selecting the impact toughness coil, and the control and adjustment of the welding process are combined to ensure that the defects are minimized and the weld performance is improved.

The weld quality of the weld can be judged by the appearance of the weld, ie the weld form, the surface condition and the mechanical properties of the weld and the metallographic analysis. In the production process, the curved weld shape and surface condition can provide reference for the welding process adjustment. Mechanical properties testing is generally carried out in accordance with standard requirements or user specific requirements.

1. Weld quality and shape of the weld surface

Various quality defects appearing in the production of welded pipes are caused by various factors, but the quality problems of the welds are mainly caused by the temperature difference between the inner and outer edges of the plates and the mismatch between the extrusion amount and the heating temperature.

1.1 Plate edge temperature difference and surface morphology The temperature difference between the inner and outer edges of the plate cannot exceed the range, otherwise serious quality problems will occur. Two of the more typical extreme problems are over-fired and cold-welded. Over-burning is to ensure that all the inner and outer sides are “weld through”, causing the high temperature side to “burn over”.

When the burr is removed, it can be found that oxides, impurities, etc. just stay on the side, forming unwelded cracks or small holes visible to the naked eye. The degree is slightly lighter and can be checked by flattening. Or to limit the outside temperature beyond a certain range, resulting in cold welding on the other side. When the temperature difference does not completely exceed the above range, the quality of the weld must be judged by inspection. Whether the heating of the edge of the slab is uniform can be observed by observing whether the size of the inner and outer burrs or protrusions of the weld bead is uniform. Generally, the outer protrusion is thicker to indicate that the outer edge is heated more strongly than the inner edge, and conversely, the inner edge temperature is higher.

1.2 The amount of extrusion and the heating temperature and the surface morphology

Whether the amount of extrusion and the heating temperature are appropriate will ultimately affect the strength of the weld joint and the quality of the weld appearance. In the usual welding process, the following conditions occur: when the appearance quality is required, the welding temperature is often too low; when the welding strength is emphasized, the welding temperature is usually too high; or the welding temperature is appropriate, and the extrusion amount is improperly controlled.

Generally, the amount of extrusion may have an appropriate range. When the amount of extrusion is large, the heating temperature is appropriately lowered; when the amount of extrusion is small, the heating temperature is appropriately increased, thereby ensuring a good welding strength and weld shape comprehensive effect.