Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Competitive Market Strategies and Forecasts To 2023

Market Overview:-

The hydraulic fracturing market is growing due to the abundance of unconventional reserves such as tight oil, shale gas, coal bed methane and others. The rising concern regarding the depletion of conventional oil and gas blocks along with the shift in focus towards development of the unconventional resource is expected to drive the demand of hydraulic fracturing market share. Besides the introduction of various government initiatives and the introduction of tax incentives, FDI provision and financial aids in the hydrocarbon sector are further expected to drive the demand of the market. However, the huge cost involved in the process of hydraulic fracturing is expected to hamper the growth of the Hydraulic Fracturing Market.

Hydraulic fracturing is modern technology, in which fluids are pumped into the oil wells at the injection rate which is so high that the formation of the oil reservoir breaks down. The fluids injected in the reservoirs conventionally include water sand and chemicals. With advancements in technology, recently the drilling companies are implementing hydraulic fracturing along with horizontal drilling to allow the drilling of multiple wells from the same spot. In the current scenario of oil and gas production, hydraulic fracturing process is used globally to optimize the production of oil & gas from the reservoirs. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to 95% of the new wells that are being drilled currently or are drilled recently are fractured hydraulically. This accounts for around 75% of total natural gas production and almost 50% of total crude oil production from the U.S.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Nuverra

FTS International

US Well Services

Baker Hughes GE

Schlumberger

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Patterson-UTI Energy

FracChem LLC.

TechnipFMC

U.S. Silica Holdings

Halliburton

Market Segmentations:-

Global hydraulic fracturing market has been segmented on the basis of well type, technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is further segmented into plug-and-perforation, sliding sleeve, and others. Amongst these, the plug-and-perf segment dominates the global market due to the advantage of having a large number of individually fractured stages in the wellbore. On the basis of well type, global hydraulic fracturing market is classified into horizontal and vertical. The horizontal hydraulic fracture technology is prominent in the market due to its advantage of fracturing multiple oil wells from the same point. Based on application, hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into crude oil, shale gas, tight oil, and others. Tight oil segment is dominating the global market with increasing demand for oil from non-conventional sources, and shale rocks are having low permeability.

Regional Analysis:-

North America accounts for the highest market share

North America region is utilizing hydraulic fracturing on a very large scale due to presence of natural resources in huge quantities. A large number of wells in the region are stimulated by the use of hydraulic fracturing. Shale gas reserves in North America are attracting many huge companies as the gas is clean and green fuel compared to oil and coal. The successful evolution of shale gas reserves, has reduced the dependency of the region on foreign crude oil and natural gas, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

