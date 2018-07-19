WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2018 Research Report”

Summary:
Report Description:
This report studies the global Consumer Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global Consumer Healthcare market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Consumer healthcare products include trusted brands of multivitamins and iron supplements, in addition to products for allergies, personal hygiene, sleep support, alertness and cold and flu.
Consumer health products do not require a written prescription from healthcare professionals but can be purchased directly from a pharmacy store.
The global Consumer Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Johnson & Johnson
Bayer Healthcare
GlaxoSmithKline
Sanofi
Pfizer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Abbott Laboratories
Merck
Nestle
Novartis
Procter & Gamble
Amway
Danone
BASF
DSM
Mylan
Herbalife
Kellogg
American Health
Sun Pharma
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Taisho Pharmaceuticals
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
OTC Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Consumer Healthcare sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Consumer Healthcare manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Consumer Healthcare Manufacturers
Consumer Healthcare Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Consumer Healthcare Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
