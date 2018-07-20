Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71616535 Men’s Watch is a watch with the say Swiss brand name that says, “American spirit, Swiss precision”, and stick to its promise. A watch that has the look that says that it has been designed for the army, a strong feel of the Amazonian bed. A calf leather wristband that gives it an even more rugged feel. The dial measuring to 42mm is a perfect fit for the men’s wrist. A watch made for a true adventurer, has a 100mm water resistance and the H-21 automatic timing makes every minute an accurate precision. Moreover it is Swiss made under the umbrella of Swatch brand. An expensive watch, it is made of stainless steel, with a sapphire mineral glass case covering. The H-21 technique is a powerful horological complexity, which reserves a 60-hour power back up, making the model perfect for adventurous activities. With an H pattern oscillating movement which is very much a signature of the brand. A 42m dial and the lug width being 22mm a good watch that fit all kind of wrists. The movement is the famous ETA7750 movement, which is found mostly in all famous Swiss watches like, Tag Heuer, Omega, IWC etc. it’s a very precisive automatic movement which makes a watch expensive. This is way more cheaper than its expensive counterparts which makes Hamilton Khaki Field Chronograph Automatic H71616535 Men’s Watch a value for money.

The watch with a constant second totalizer and a 30 minute totalizer and also an hourly totalizer makes the dial a perfect chronological one. Nevertheless, the polished steel bezel and crowns and a matt finish steel case gives it an elegant look. The matt black dial also adds to the beauty.

Hence, , Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Men’s Watch, makes a watch for adventure and sports. A true casual wear watch can get dressy if the strap s changed into a metallic steel one. Illumunious hands and even the hour and second markers, makes it an easy to look in the dark even with the matt black dial.

A true men’s watch, who have the depth of thoughts and the sophistication of carrying it off with pride and grace. Much less told the better. A watch which speaks its own language on its own, ready to make its mark in the world of horology. Are you ready!!

Bottom line: a watch with the house of Hamilton, which boasts of a spirit which is adventurous as an American and the precision of a Swiss make, a wrist watch for the brave hearts. Hamilton’s classic division of Hamilton Wrist Watch entitles the three division of military, the field, navy and the aviation, this watch comes under the field section and is mainly inspired by the soldiers fighting on the field. It’s a watch made for the fighters, with a 10 bar(100mm), water resistance and the brands, exclusive H-21 automatic caliber complications and a timing which is perfect and ready for anything.