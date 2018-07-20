Military Vetronics Market Competitive landscape By 2023

lobal Military Vetronics Market by Vehicle Type (Light Protected Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Armored Amphibious Vehicles, and Special Purpose Vehicles), by System (Communication, Navigation, C3 Systems, and Power Systems) and by Region – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Global Military Vetronics Market:

The Global Military Vetronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are modernization of military ground vehicles, low cost per mile military ground vehicle to reduce ownership cost, reduction of weight, size, and power consumption (SWaP) of electronics in military vehicles to expand internal space for accommodation and ammunition reserves.

As per the MRFR analysis, cooling technologies within military land vehicles, challenges with SBC computing capability, and limited on-vehicle network scope are the key factors restraining the market growth.

C3 systems demand is highest in North America and Europe, owing to growth in demand for military land vehicles systems with next generation vetronics systems. Also in APAC, rise in demand of technologically advanced military land vehicles and rise in defense spending in India and China is one of the major factors driving the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Military Vetronics Market are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Ultra Electronics Ltd., TE Connectivity, SAAB A.B., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric Company, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall Defence, Moog, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, The Raytheon Company and General Dynamics Corporation.

Global Military Vetronics Market – Segmentation

The Global military vetronics market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises Light Protected Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Armoured Amphibious Vehicles, and Special Purpose Vehicles

Segmentation by System : Comprises Communication, Navigation, C3 Systems and Power Systems

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Military Vetronics Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market is dominating the market of global military vetronics market due to largest military base. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which helps in growth of vetronics market.

Asia-Pacific is referred to as the second-largest military vetronics market due to growing R&D expenditure in developing economies such as China and India, which are driving the market for vetronics.

