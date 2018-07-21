Juan Antonio Nino Enjoys a Respectable Position in the Banking Industry Panama

Juan Antonio Nino has a respectable position in the Panamanian banking industry who has started his career as a banking executing and within no time rose to the leadership position in the banking sector. Juan Antonio had his bachelor’s degree in Economics from the national university of Panama and has done his Master’s degree in Economics from the University of New South Wales. He has started his career by joining the Bank of Panama where he initial worked in the current accounts and compensation department and within no time became a treasurer. Later on when the bank integrated the industrial and agriculture bank Juan Antonio has been a part of the livestock development programs that has been initiated by the World Bank. Juan also worked as a general manager of Banco del Comercio and also as a vice president of the Credit of Marine Midland Bank. During his tenure as a vice president of the Banko Uno Panama he has played a key role in the corporate expansion of the bank branches to almost 20 in the country making his bank a leader in the area of the credit card financing. He also expanded the bank subsidiaries to 27 across Panama.

Juan Antonio Nino is a professional in the banking industry who constantly pursed higher degrees to further enhance and knowledge in the financial sector. He has done some certification programs from reputed universities like Harvard and Wharton school of business though he has years of experience in the industry. He believes in constantly upgrading his knowledge and learning new concepts to keep up with the changing times in the financial industry and sustain in the cut throat competition in the banking industry. Juan Antonio Nino is also an active person not only in his professional but also taking part in the social activities by being a member in the Lions club as well as some NGO’s to do his part to the society that has given him so much. You can find him traveling to different places as part of the programs arranged by the NGO’s for the welfare of the society. He took part in many programs for the underprivileged and also for the betterment of the economically backward people.

Juan Antonio Nino balances both his professional and personal interests in life and also very active on the social media platforms sharing his life experiences that might be useful for others.

