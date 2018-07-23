Basic Principles of Being Successful from Matthew David Hurtado

24 July 2018 – Matthew David Hurtado, CEO of Complete Ascentials, reveals the secrets of the only way to live a happy life by changing the way of comprehension of the reality. In his new video “Thinking is Worrying: Turn Your THINKING into KNOWING, Instead”, which is available on YouTube, he shows how it’s possible to improve our whole life, while switching our attitude to the things, which happen in our life.

There’s no question that every one of us wants to live a life, he or she dreams of. Due to the fact that we all are different, every one of us has a different understanding of a dream life. Taking this fact into account, we are usually mistaken, supposing that, having a unique dream, we have a unique way to make this dream come true. In accordance to Matthew David Hurtado, this point of view is the commonest misconception, since the way to a dream life is the same for every one of us. This successful way is actually based on positive thinking, law of attraction, and finally, renewal of our mind.

The truth is that our thoughts can materialize. This process happens both consciously and unconsciously. Those, who understand the power of their thoughts, use it to manage their life, while sending only positive thoughts and emotions into the universe, and so, getting just positive feedback from the community they live in. This wisdom is used by all the modern-day thinkers and inspirational speakers just like Abraham Hicks, Joe Vitale, Ralph Smart and Tony Robbins, who know how crucial it is to remain sincere to themselves by doing the things they really like to do, being absolutely happy and satisfied with the results of their work or life style, while sharing just positive emotions.

Matthew David Hurtado insists that happy people are those, who enjoy this life right here right now, with no wish to look into the past or future, being sad about something that have already happened or warring about something that will happen. Anxiety is one of the biggest problems that prevent us from living a happy life, making always nervous and strained. Matthew David recommends us to relax and rely on Divine Providence, which will be quite merciful to provide every one of us with the possibilities we really need to make our life complete.

About Matthew David Hurtado:

Matthew David Hurtado is a popular inspirational speaker and author of bestseller “ALLOW – Mastering The Law of Least Effort to Receive Your Desires”, who generously shares his knowledge about how to be happy and successful, describing his own life experience and analyzing Christian scriptures.

Contact:

