Frequent approval of novel vascular closure devices by regulatory bodies are propelling the growth of Middle East and Africa Vascular Closure Devices Market

Vascular closure devices are used for diagnostic and therapeutic interventions and help in endovascular imaging to manage coronary artery diseases. Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are medical devices used to achieve vascular Hemostasis after the puncture of femoral artery at some stage in diagnostic angiography strategies or interventional strategies. VCDs are advanced as an alternative to mechanical compression.

According to research posted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, about 17.7 million humans died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, accounting for around 31% of all global deaths. Among those demises, around 7.4 million people died due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. This figure is expected to upward push to around 23.6 million by using 2030, which declares the need for improvement of coronary heart-associated surgeries.

The Middle East and Africa Vascular Closure devices market was worth USD 52.65 Million in 2016 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, to attain USD 68.8 Million by the end of 2021.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for huge variety of vascular closure gadgets, growing consciousness of marketplace players on large-bore vascular closure devices, the high prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, and excessive incidence of obesity are few drivers of the market. Developing geriatric populace coupled with rising range of cardiovascular disease (CVD) will force vascular closure device market boom over the forecast period. Cholesterol, loss of bodily activity, excessive blood strain, smoking and lifestyle associated changes are some of the fundamental elements growing the CVDs.

Alternatively, the high price of vascular closure devices, product recollects and failures, and a need for tremendously trained professional people are impeding the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The vascular closure devices market in this area is analyzed underneath Middle East and Africa regions. Growing prevalence of most cancers and growing awareness of principal gamers to extend on this place are anticipated to pressure the marketplace on this location owing to the growing wide variety of cardiac arrest cases. Lengthy waiting intervals for cardiac surgical treatment is also likely to encourage the adoption of minimally invasive techniques, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, and Nigeria.

Some of the key players of the market include Abbott Vascular, Cardinal Health, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Biotronik GMBH & CO.KG, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Essential Medical, Inc., Cardival Medical, Inc., W L. Gore & Associates; St. Jude Medical, TZ Medical, Inc. and Scion BioMedical.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

