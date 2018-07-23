Global Hematology analyzers & reagents Market to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025.

Global Hematology analyzers & reagents Market valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.00% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the development of innovative technologies for blood screening and new product launches. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are shifting their preference to automated instrumentation and integration of different functions in a single platform, which is also augmenting the growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

•Historical year  2015

•Base year  2016

•Forecast period  2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market bio-rad laboratories inc., immucor, grifols, BD, Hologic inc., Siemens healthcare GmbH, thermo fisher, Abbott, Beckman coulter inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Product:

•Immunohematology analyzers

•Immunohematology reagent

By End Use:

•Hospital

•Blood bank

•Diagnostic laboratories

By Regions:

1.North America

•U.S.

•Canada

2.Europe

•UK

•Germany

3.Asia Pacific

•China

•India

•Japan

4.Latin America

•Brazil

•Mexico

5.Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Hematology analyzers & reagents Market in Market Study:

•Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

•Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

•Venture capitalists

•Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

•Third-party knowledge providers

•Investment bankers

•Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS-

Chapter 1.Global Hematology analyzers & reagents Market Definition and Scope

1.1.Research Objective

1.2.Market Definition

1.3.Scope of The Study

1.4.Years Considered for The Study

1.5.Currency Conversion Rates

1.6.Report Limitation

Chapter 2.Research Methodology

2.1.Research Process

2.1.1.Data Mining

2.1.2.Analysis

2.1.3.Market Estimation

2.1.4.Validation

2.1.5.Publishing

2.2.Research Assumption

Chapter 3.Executive Summary

3.1.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2.Key Trends

Chapter 4.Global Hematology analyzers & reagents Market Dynamics

4.1.Growth Prospects

4.1.1.Drivers

4.1.2.Restraints

4.1.3.Opportunities

4.2.Industry Analysis

4.2.1.Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.3.Value Chain Analysis

4.3.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continue…

