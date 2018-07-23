Rugged laptops Market – Changing Supply And Demand Scenarios By 2025

Rugged laptops are technologically advanced machines that can withstand harsh environments and numerous other conditions like dust, rain, strong vibrations and extreme conditions. These machines are specially designed with a perception of rough usage. Its strong design not only have a strong external housing, but these machines are also well equipped with the best quality internal components and cooling arrangements. In general, the harden computers or ruggedized laptops have a common design robustness.

As a result of such specialized designs, these laptops result in thicker and strong housing, when compared with a regular laptop. The rugged laptops are widely adopted for industrial purpose, construction planning, and military involvement. These laptops also offer high performance and strict security.

The increasing adoption of semi-rugged notebooks is a major driver that propels the growth of this market. A semi-rugged notebook can be referred to as a standard notebook computer that is suitable for rugged use. Moreover, the replacement of fully rugged notebooks with less expensive semi-rugged notebooks is another factor that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the rugged laptops are widely being used for surveying, natural resources, forestry, and emergency services; along with such conditions where these systems can serve better in hostile conditions. However, geographically, America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. In addition, the high spending on the US military is another major factor that accounts Americas highest market share in the upcoming years.

The global rugged laptop market can be segmented on the basis of end-user and region. On the basis of end-user, the global rugged laptop market can be segmented into Military, Law enforcement, Firefighters, Machinery and Others (Surveying, Natural Resources, Forestry, and Emergency Services). On the basis of region, the global rugged laptop market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Some of the key players in the global rugged laptop market include Acme Portable Machines, Inc., AMREL, Dell Inc., Getac Technology, Handheld Group AB, Lenovo, Panasonic Corporation and Twinhead International Corp. The rugged laptop market is very competitive and is dominated by leading players like Panasonic and Getac. Both these companies account for more than three-fourths share of the total market size and are also expected to lead the race over the market during the forecast period.

