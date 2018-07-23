Therapeutic Apheresis Market Market: Global Forecast over 2017 – 2027

Therapeutic apheresis is a procedure of the removal of a blood component from a patient using the apheresis technology. Therapeutic apheresis is used for the purpose of removing defective cells. Therapeutic apheresis is also used for the treatment of conditions in which a component or a pathogenic substance in the blood causes morbidity. Basically there are three types of therapeutic apheresis procedure used, namely therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), red blood cell exchange (RBCX) and cellular depletions. TPE is the removal of large volume of patient plasma and replacement of the plasma with appropriate fluids. TPE is commonly used for the treatment of autoimmune or immune mediated diseases or disorders. TPE removes monoclonal antibiotics, paraproteins, autoimmune antibodies and antigen-antibody complexes. Therapeutic apheresis selectively removes the substantial proportion of one or more components causing diseases.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing use of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of cancer will increase the growth of the global therapeutic apheresis market. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and geriatric population will also increase the growth of the global therapeutic apheresis market. Rise in healthcare expenditure will further boost the global therapeutic apheresis market. However, the lack of awareness and high cost of the procedures hampers the growth of the global therapeutic apheresis market.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market: Overview

Therapeutic apheresis is a term which is used for the treatments and removal of chemicals, harmful proteins, or cells in the blood that contribute to disease. Therapeutic apheresis includes plasma exchange and cytapheresis. Therapeutic apheresis is helpful for those patients who are facing a variety of medical conditions. Therapeutic apheresis is mainly used to treat patients suffering with blood disorders, kidney disorders, neurologic disorders and metabolic disorders. Based on technology, the global therapeutic apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation and membrane filtration. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks and specialty clinics.3

Therapeutic Apheresis Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global therapeutic apheresis market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global therapeutic apheresis market owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high demand for plasma for production of plasma derived medicines. Asia Pacific, with its considerably established therapeutic apheresis market in countries such as Japan and emerging economies such as India and China, is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, high geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region will play the key role in the demand for therapeutic apheresis procedures in the next few years and this will surely increase the growth of the global therapeutic apheresis market.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global therapeutic apheresis market include Miltenyi Biotec, Fresenius Kabi USA, Terumo Bct, Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Medica S.p.A., and others.