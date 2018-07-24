Acu-Tech Piping Systems Manufactures High-Performance Polyethylene Pressure Pipes

HDPE pressure pipes have various applications in many industries. Acu-Tech Piping Systems offers a broad range of pressure pipes that can be customised to industry specifications.

[AUSTRALIA, 24/07/2018] – High-Density Polyethylene Pipes (HDPE) have been used in various piping systems for over 50 years. Their durability and corrosion-resistance contributes to the product’s continued appeal for use in applications where reliable and cost-effective piping systems are needed.

Quality Pressure Pipes

With a wealth of experience in working with Australia’s mining, plumbing and industrial sectors, Acu-Tech’s products and services are developed to provide the best pipe fitting solutions. The company manufactures HDPE pressure pipes that are engineered for various piping systems such as drinking water pipelines, electrical conduit, sewer pipelines and more.

HDPE pressure pipes are available in standard and custom lengths and coils. Clients have the option of striping and/or full jacket coex coating for their system-specific colour coding requirements.

The Acu-Tech Difference

All HDPE pressure pipe is made in the company’s state-of-the-art 38,500m2 manufacturing facility.

The facility has advanced computer numerical controlled (CNC) extruders that enable them to manufacture straight and coiled HDPE pipes between 16mm and 800mm. Acu-Tech Piping Systems also has a fabrication factory that handles the production of the pipe’s bends, tees and spools based on their client’s specifications.

The HDPE manufacturing process complies with stringent local and international standards. The company adheres to ISO 9001 and ISO/TS 29001 quality management systems with certifications. Their HDPE pipes are also WaterMark certified to AS/NZS 4130 and AS/NZS 4129.

About Acu-Tech Piping Systems

Founded in 2000, Acu-Tech Piping Systems has grown to become a trusted manufacturer and supplier of thermoplastic pipe systems. The key to the company’s success lies in its dedication to providing superior customer support and service. From delivering technical assistance to continuously expanding their product range, they make sure to meet all the needs of customers. Acu-Tech Piping Systems continues its pursuit of becoming a market leader in pipeline solutions.

Visit https://www.acu-tech.com.au/ to learn more about Acu-Tech.