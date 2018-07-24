IoT Managed Services Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2022

Market Scenario

The IoT services enables interoperability with connected devices for solving business problems with respect to any function as operations, technical support, innovation and others. The IoT Managed Services market is segmented by various end-users, as IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, Automotive & Transport, manufacturing and others. Out of these end-users, the adoption of IoT Managed Services is expected to be the largest in the automotive and transport sector.

The ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices. The connected devices consist of numerous devices such as sensors, smart phones, tablet computers, laptops, and desktop personal computers. The trend of a high attraction towards connectivity is observed worldwide. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which works on inexpensive batteries, improves comfort in the development of connected devices. Emergence of new applications and technological advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) are increasing the number of connected devices. The connected devices provide seamless and rapid activation experience, also provides monitoring and diagnostics which requires to be managed properly. Cisco, one of the top players in connected devices and IoT provider analyzed that approximately 50 billion devices will be connected devices. The number of connected devices is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years. The increased security threats related to connected devices and the demand for efficiency in connected devices can be achieved by the IoT managed services thus leaving a positive impact on the IoT managed services market.

The global Iot Managed Services Market is expected to reach USD 84.12 billion by the end of 2022 with 24.48% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Segments:

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Services

Network Management

Security Management

Device Management

Infrastructure Management

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By End Users

Automotive and Transport

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of IoT Managed Services market are –Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S), Google Inc. (U.S), Apple Inc. (U.S), AT & T Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HP Inc. – (U.S), – International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S) and among others

Regional Analysis:

IoT Managed Services has a high penetration across the globe. The global IoT Managed Services market is analyzed on the basis of region into different regions as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world (ROW). North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the IoT Managed Services Market. The technological advancements and early adoption of IoT Managed Services in this region has resulted in the highest market share in the IoT Managed Services market.

