Specialised Freight Services for Your Courier Needs

For more than two decades Specialised Freight Services has been delivering with the most cost-effective and reliable freight solutions. Since its foundation in July 1997, Specialised Freight Services has been holding the mantle of freight handling, service levels, security and customer satisfaction.

The company has become the supplier of choice for every mid-level risk industry. The clients’ cargo is managed via various cost-effective measures. In addition to that, the client can choose from a list of over nine different service levels. Being one of the handful courier companies to provide express road service daily, the services offered by Specialised Freight Services cover a variety of logistics. Services include the following:

National Courier Delivery Services:

Services – Express

Next Day (NDX): Freight service to most major cities; delivery by 1500hrs the next day.

Overnight (ONX): Freight services by air; delivery by 1030hrs in the following working day.

Same Day Express (SDX): Collection and delivery on the same day (provided it is a working day). Applicable for major centres only.

Service – Economy (ECO)

Road Freight: Road freight usually takes 2-3 working days to be delivered to a major centre. For outlying areas and regional centres, an additional 1-2 days are taken for delivery.

Services – Additional

Saturday Delivery

Dawn Delivery

After Hours / Sunday / Public Holidays

Special Trips

Retail / Chain-store

International & Cross Border Courier Delivery:

Speedy deliveries across borders are also an area of specialisation of Specialised Freight Services. It is achieved through excellent working relationships with reliable agents. Shipments under this profile fall into two categories, namely documents and non-documents, as specified by Customs and Excise regulations.

Documents: Documents are defined as unbound, printed paper i.e. letters, reports, memos, proposals or other paper-based articles. There are no customs requirements for parcels containing documents only.

Non-Documents: Non-Documents are defined as anything other than documents, such as photographs, X-Rays, advertising material, samples, videos, spares etc. All non-document consignments require customs documentation.

For further information, please refer to http://www.specialisedfreight.co.za

About The Company:

Specialised Freight Services has established an unparalleled quality of service in the market of its niche. This has been the primary working principle of the company since its inception. This is one of the main crowd-pullers for the company. The company has undertaken several competitive strategies to put itself ahead of the rest of the herd in this fierce, price-sensitive market.

Contact:

Cape Town

15 Marinus Street

Montague Gardens

7441

Tel: +27 21 528 1000

Fax: +27 21 552 3220

info@specialisedfreight.co.za