Are you eligible for the Lasik treatment?

In order to guarantee the success of this treatment, it has to be made sure the patient is eligible for this treatment. This is one of the most popular eye treatments in the modern world today, with increasing demand due to the high success rates of it. The convenience this treatment can bring into one's life is remarkable and highly appreciated by the medical community.

The eyes must be in a normal and healthy standard. If they have a strong reaction to surgeries or takes a long period of time to heal after the surgery, it is advisable for the patient to consult an expert and obtain their opinion as to whether they should go ahead with the Lasik treatment. If the eyes are too dry and do not produce the normal amount of tears, this might be a constrain thrown in the way of the surgery. The professionals will examine the eyes and determine if they are healthy and ready to go through the treatment.

The cornea must have sufficient thickness. If it is too thin or the shape is irregular, this can cause an impairment to the eye. Once again the professionals will examine the eyes and determine the thickness of the cornea and its sufficiency for the treatment.

The age requirement for this treatment is above the age of 18. There is, however, no upper limit on the age. But, as one passes the age of 41 it might be necessary to wear reading glasses even after the Lasik treatment due to the normal age-related sight problems.

It is favorable for the general health conditions of the person to be normal in order to make sure the best outcome of this treatment is enjoyed. If one takes a long time to heal after surgeries when compared to other people, there might be a risk associated, which can be found and solved with professional help.

If the patient is currently going through a pregnancy, it would be the best decision for them to postpone the Lasik treatment. Pregnancy can cause changes in the hormones of the human body which are capable of negatively affecting the vision of the patient. Pregnant women have the tendency to experience dry eyes during the nine month period, which might cause a problem for the Lasik treatment. There are treatments which could be prescribed to solve the problem of dry eyes, but this might bring in unnecessary risks for the unborn child.

