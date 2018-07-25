North America Contraceptives Market is on rise owing to increased consciousness about hormonal contraception

Contraception is planned prevention of being pregnant by means of interfering with normal manner of ovulation, fertilization, and implantation through the usage of obstacles, pills, clinical devices or surgical techniques. Contraceptives are the medication or devices which now not only inhibit being pregnant however also sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The contraceptive devices are available in numerous forms which include coil, loop, triangle the improvement of merchandise including self-administrative contraceptive injections, vaginal rings, non-surgical everlasting birth control devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, and so forth. The contraceptive products in the market for more than 50 years and is utilized by a hundred million girls throughout the globe. The sector birth control Day becomes initiated by Bayer Healthcare in coalition with numerous NGOs as a market approach and is well known on 26th September so as to unfold attention approximately contraceptives and their benefits.

According to the United Nations (UN) take a look at in 2015, the number of married and in-union ladies (15 years–49 years age group) the usage of contraceptives is expected to attain 778 million by means of 2030, from a pronounced 758 million in 2015.

The North America Contraceptives market became well worth $6.45 billion in 2016 and expected to attain $8.80 billion by the cease of 2021 with a growing capacity of 6.40%.

Drivers and Restraints:

The birth control encompasses the use of medication (oral tablets, injectable contraceptives, and topical contraceptives) and gadgets (condoms, intrauterine device [IUD], diaphragms, sponges, patches, implants, vaginal rings, and others). The increase in awareness in the direction of the want of owns family making plans and preventing unintentional pregnancy fuels the market growth. Further, the growth in the use of contraception in young ladies at the side of the rise in better academic attainment propels the market growth. Moreover, health troubles related to teenage pregnancies, growth in awareness of contemporary contraception, and rise in the use of oral drugs as a key approach to avoid unplanned pregnancy similarly drive the market boom.

However, health risks related to the usage of contraceptives, availability of change contraceptive techniques, and lack of social acceptance might adversely have an effect on the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The North American region accommodates three nations in the report U.S, Canada, and Mexico. North America have skilled a minimum exchange in the contraceptive techniques usage costs and the utilization has been reduced by way of 0.3%. But, the location has the highest contraceptive prevalence74.8%. Powerful contraceptive strategies inclusive of capsules, male condom, IUD, injectable, implant, and other current barrier strategies dominate the North American vicinity.

The key players of the market include Bayer HealthCare AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medisafe Distribution Inc, Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medicines360, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Actavis, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

