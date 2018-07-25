WALK-WINN Offers Clients High-Quality Pontoon Boat Covers

WALK-WINN’s line of pontoon boat covers helps clients maintain the integrity of their pontoon boats.

[LITTLE ROCK, 07/25/2018] – To help their clients maintain the beauty and structural integrity of their pontoon boats, WALK-WINN offers an extensive collection of high-quality pontoon boat covers that help shield the boat from the elements.

WALK-WINN keeps a large inventory of various covers and tarps for different types of watercraft, from pontoon boats and bass boats, to tracker boats and other personal water vessels.

Pontoon Boat Covers

To ensure high-quality products, WALK-WINN stocks heavy-duty covers that protect the boat from adverse weather conditions. One of the most common types of damage to a pontoon boat comes from the elements, whether it’s flying debris brought by strong winds or gradual damage from the rain.

WALK-WINN’s pontoon boat covers are made from durable, water-resistant fabric and feature double-sewn, center-seam construction that provides superior protection for watercraft. Each WALK-WINN pontoon boat cover is custom-made, ensuring a better, more snug fit. This minimizes the chance of water seeping into the surface of the boat.

Other Products

WALK-WINN doesn’t just protect boats; their Poly-Tec® technology allows them to manufacture covers for all types of vehicles and accessories. Their covers and tarps are known for their water- and tear-resistant properties.

All WALK-WINN products are American-made. Their factory in Little Rock, Arkansas is staffed only by qualified personnel who manufacture, inspect, and test every product that comes out of the factory. Every product can be customized to fit the needs of individual customers.

About WALK-WINN

WALK-WINN is a leading provider of high-quality plastic covers and accessories that are used to protect different types of vehicles. The company prides itself on providing superior customer services and competitive prices. WALK-WINN has been around since 1972, and has consistently earned the praise of its customers, most especially for its well-known Poly-Tec® fabric.

To learn more about the company, its products, and services, visit https://www.walkwinn.com/.