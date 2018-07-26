DNA Sequencing Market to Perceive an Aggrandizing Growth by 2023: Prognosticates MRFR

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled “Global DNA Sequencing Market 2023” to its offering. The report provides an in-depth analysis of regional data and an accurate projection of the market size and share of the Top 10 market players across the globe.

Key players:

Perkin Elmer, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens AG, Illumina, Agilent Technologies Inc., Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences, Johnson & Johnson, Deep Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Eppendorf, Tecan, and Thermo Scientific, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Beckman Coulter and others.

Market Scenario:

DNA is composed of repeated units of four bases adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine. DNA sequencing involves determining the precise nucleotides order in a DNA molecule.

Drivers

The drivers of the DNA sequencing market are adoption of precision medicine, growth in complimentary industries and applications such as biotechnology, forensic biology, virology and molecular biology. Projects such as human genome project and the growing adoption of genetics for livestock and agriculture research is providing new avenues for the market.

Next generation sequencing finds extensive use in cancer research due to its advantages over traditional genomic analysis methods such as ability to measures real time nucleotides addition to a DNA molecule low cost, high accuracy, speed, and precision, low sample requirements. Development of the DNA field-effect transistor (DNAFET) is opening up another vista for the market. DNAFET uses field-effect exploiting the partial charges of DNA molecules which functions as a biosensor. DNAFET measures charge distribution on complementary DNA strands, and converts them into current transport through the semiconductor transducer.

Restraints

The restraints include high cost of development and maintenance, nascent state of the technology, concerns about data safety, ethical considerations and others.

Segments:

The global DNA sequencing market is segmented on the basis of devices, process, technology, applications, technique, end users and regions so as to gain an accurate assessment of the market.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as instruments, consumables and others. The instruments is sub segmented into sequencers, bioreactors, and others. The consumables is sub segmented into reagents and chemicals, laboratory wares, and other.

Based on the process the market has been segmented into sample preparation, sequencing, data analysis, and others.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as chain terminator DNA sequencing, next generation DNA sequencing, and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, livestock research, agriculture research, and others.

Based on the technique, the market has been segmented as ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, synthesis sequencing (SBS), ligation sequencing, single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), chain termination sequencing, Nano pore sequencing and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, forensics, genomics and livestock’s, academics and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Regional analysis:

North America followed by Europe accounts for the largest market share owing to developed innovation ecology, large buying power, faster adoption of technology, and presence of major players. The compulsory screening for new burns and presence of orphan diseases drugs reimbursement also charges the market. Genetic modified foods industry is also providing the market with a major impetus.

Europe is dominated by U.K., Germany, and France is the second largest market. The market is anticipated to shift to Asia Pacific which is estimated to be the fastest growing region led by Japan, China and India. The Middle East and Africa market are expected to deliver moderate growth led by the Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

