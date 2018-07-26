Future Electronics Wins 2017 Sales Achievement Award from Altech

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Altech’s 2017 Sales Achievement Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

Altech Corporation, a leading supplier of interconnect and electromechanical components, presented Future Electronics with the award in recognition for Future’s sales growth, which outpaced all other distributors in the electronic components industry and culminated in a record year of sales for the partnership.

“We are very pleased with the sales growth we have achieved with Altech,” said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Future Electronics. “We are confident that we will see many more years of growth in our partnership.”

Altech Corporation is an established United States supplier of components and devices used in industrial control, instrumentation, medical and automation applications. Altech’s products meet UL and international standards, and all are RoHS and REACH compliant.

