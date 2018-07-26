Give your Laptop Bag a fashionable gaze with Veuza

Veuza a Fashion & lifestyle brand with a view to bring exclusive and unique fashion to masses offers handbags of all kinds.

Right from Totes to clutches to backpack to travel bags, Veuza is the one-stop destination for style oozing bags.

Veuza now has Laptop bags for Men, Woman as well as bags which you can share with your spouse too i.e unisex bags. Crafted with unique colors these bags are a treat to your eyes while being luxuriously accommodating

Price Range: Rs. 3,000 onwards.

Availability:

www.veuza.com

Limeroad.com

Amazon.in