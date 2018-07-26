Water Clarifiers Market Driven By Rising Industrialization Robust the Growth |Future Trends 2024

Water clarifiers are chemical compounds used in the water treatment process to remove impurities from water. They are metallic, organic and non- organic in nature and also help to maintain or stabilize the Ph value of the water. It is mostly used to remove solid particles or suspended solid for clarification and thickening. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (KT) generated by water clarifiers market from 2019 to 2024. The water clarifiers market is driven by rising concern depletion of water resources and stringent government policies for water conservation and water safety. Additionally, growing population coupled with rising industrialization robust the growth of the water clarifiers market. However, excessive cost associated with the water clarifiers and easy availability of substitutes are the prominent factors hindering the growth of the market.

The report analyses the global water clarifiers market based on type, end user industry and geography. Based on type the water clarifiers market is segmented into coagulant, flocculants and Ph stabilizers. The coagulant segment is divided into organic and inorganic coagulant. Furthermore, organic coagulant is sub segmented into polyamine and polydadmac. Likewise, the inorganic coagulant segment is divided into Aluminum Sulfate, Ferric Chloride, Polyaluminum Chloride and Others. The flocculants segment is further bifurcated into anionic flocculants, amphoteric flocculants, cationic flocculants and non-ionic flocculants. Among the major types, the coagulation segment held the largest market share in 2017. Moreover, inorganic coagulation segment leads the water clarifiers market in terms of value owing to its increasing demand and wide range of application.

Based on end user industry, the water clarifiers market is bifurcated into metals & mining, municipal, petrochemicals, pulp & paper, textile and others. In 2017, The municipal segment accounted for the largest share is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The municipal segment is followed by metals & mining. The largest share is mainly attributed to rising consumption for industrial and household use in developed and developing countries globally. Moreover, the metal & mining industry is anticipated to show a positive growth due to increasing water clarifiers usage.

By geography water clarifiers market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Rest of the world includes Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to gain larger market share in the water clarifiers market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of water clarifiers in large and small scale industries in developed and developing countries including China, Japan and India and rapid urbanisation has triggered the demand for water clarifiers in the Asia Pacific Region.

The leading players in the water clarifiers market include SNF Group, Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Ecolab, Solenis, Buckman, Feralco AB, IXOM, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, SUEZ, Akferal Su Kimyasallari, Aries Chemical Inc, Grupo BAUMINAS, Chemifloc Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, Dew Speciality Chemicals, Donau Chemie AG, GEO, HOLLAND COMPANY, KRONOS INTERNATIONAL, Inc, Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd, USALCO, Wetico, etc. These companies have established their position in the market by offering technological advanced products to the customers and are making their strong presence in the market though strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations.