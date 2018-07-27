CHW Forge: A History of Forging Brilliance

The forging companies are a backbone of many important industries like automobile, aerospace, defence, engineering, oil and gas, power generation, and many more. All these industries use forged components for a host of their daily operations. Needless to say, the forging company that manufactures these forged components for these industries needs to be experienced and reliable too.

CHW Forge is one of the most reputed forging companies in India and is relied upon by several top industries for the forging requirements. At a recent event, a spokesperson from the company talked about the bright history of the company.

“CHW Forge began as Chaudhry Engineering, and Hammer Works by our founder Ch. Chhabil Dass. A forging hammer was imported from England to commence the operations which were handled by a small group of people. The forging was mainly done for India’s agro-based economy where oil engines were very commonly used. Over the years, CHW Forge has come a very long way and now has a broad manufacturing footprint throughout the country. By offering the latest forging technologies to our clients, we’ve been able to build several long-lasting relationships with a number of large industries in the country.” says the spokesperson from CHW Forge.

The ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and OSHAS 18001 certified company now exports the forged components to more than 20 countries all over the world. Moreover, the company has also worked on prestigious Indian defence projects like the Akash and BrahMos missile programs. The production capacity and quality of products have been improved consistently to meet the growing demand for forged components. The company now caters to a host of industries and offers a wide range of products, including custom built products.

The spokesperson continues, “CHW Forge has always focused on using advanced forging technologies. Tools, dies and moulds are imported from many different foreign countries to make sure that we can fulfil even most complex of our client requirements in a cost and time-efficient manner. From custom seamless rolled rings, aluminium forgings, forged shafts, to forged blocks, we now offer an extensive range of forged components to meet the regular needs of our clients.”

Industries looking for a forging manufacturer company in India with years of experience in the industry can surely consider CHW Forge for its brilliant forging history and industry expertise. The official website of the company is an excellent place for clients to know more about the products offered by CHW Forge and know more about their capabilities.