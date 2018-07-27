Innovation Benchmarking in Potassium Iodate Market

Potassium iodate is a chemical compound majorly used in the food and healthcare industry. It is an oxidizing agent and catches fire if it comes in contact with reducing agents or combustible materials. It can be prepared by adding iodine to a hot, concentrated solution of potassium hydroxide. It can also be prepared by reacting a potassium-containing base such as potassium hydroxide with iodic acid.

Potassium iodate is used as an additive to raise herbage iodine levels. Potassium iodate is used for iodination of table salt to prevent iodine deficiency in humans. Iodine is an essential trace element; the thyroid hormones thyroxine and triiodothyronine contain iodine. In areas where there is little iodine; iodine deficiency gives rise to goiter, which results in developmental delays and other health problems. In some regions, potassium iodate is used as a source for dietary iodine. It is a major ingredient in some baby formula milk. Potassium iodate is also used in the food industry for various purposes.

The growing demand for potassium iodate in agriculture is expected to boost the market within the forecast period. The demand for potassium iodate has experienced a continuous rise in the past few years and this trend is expected to continue in the next few years as well. The major reason for this is the diverse range of applications of potassium iodate. It is used in agriculture, water treatment, food preservation, medical, industrial and fire service applications among others. It is used in agriculture as a stable form of iodine, for animal to correct iodine deficiency and prevent various animal diseases, in food industry for iodisation of table salt and in pharmaceuticals it is used for the production of disinfectants, antiseptics and deodorants. Owing to such a wide range of applications, potassium iodate is widely used in several end-user industries. The growing demand for these application products from is anticipated to drive the demand for iodate in the next few years. However, the US Food and Drug Administration has expressed serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of iodate, and the fact that its manufacturers are not in conformity with FDA rules to assure safety, quality and purity of the product. In addition, potassium iodate has the disadvantage of being a stronger intestinal irritant. These parameters may act as restraining factors for the growth of the potassium iodate market in the near future.

The regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America are predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for potassium iodate. The demand is expected to be highest from the emerging economies such as China and India. The continual and rapid growth in the industries in these regions is expected to drive the demand for potassium iodate in the production of various applications products. Moreover, developed markets such as the U.S. and European economies are steadily recovering from the economic downturn and are anticipated to generate significant demand for potassium iodate in the coming years. Due to the positive outlook across the world, the global potassium iodate is predicted to record a strong growth in the near future.

Key manufacturers of the potassium iodate market are Chemicals India Company, Chongqing Changyuan Chemical Corporations Limited, Tianjin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and Themedica among others. Potassium iodate market is fragmented in nature with many small, medium and large scale industries.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.