Mr. Khaled Al Badie Signs World Security for the Security Services Requirements of the Al Badie Group

Dubai, (July 01, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the esteemed Vice President and CEO of the Al Badie Group (ABG) that is based in the UAE. ABG always wants to collaborate with the best solutions and service providers in every sector. World Security is one of the top names in global security solutions and happens to be an expert Dubai World turnkey security services provider. Mr. Badie has signed World Security up as the security provider of ABG.

This ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company serves as Dubai World’s security arm and boasts of an enviable track record in asset and development project security. It serves businesses across UAE and even abroad and helps them in the protection of their assets. It has a workforce consisting of around 2,800 workers posted in about 140 locations. World Security is the security designer for some of the biggest industries and development projects.

As one of the prominent investment groups based in the UAE, the Al Badie Group is a big name in the country. It has over thousand employees posted in various roles in diverse sectors, such as hospital, tourism, travel, funding, car rental, gas, oil, water, electricity and real estate development. CEO Khaled Al Badie hopes that through the association with World Security, Al Badie Group will benefit will benefit from the company’s experienced staffs and effective equipments.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie is the VP and CEO of the Al Badie Group, who has been with the organization since 2006.

For further information, visit http://wam.ae/en/details/1395228966832.

