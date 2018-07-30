Construction Chemical Market Size is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 7% from 2018 to 2022

Construction Chemical Market 2018 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Construction Chemical Market Overview:

Construction chemicals are essential for sustainable infrastructure in construction industry to increase the durability of buildings. The major factors driving the growth of the global market include improving economics of construction, growing infrastructure requirements in developing economies, and increase in urbanization of population and rapid industrialization in developing nations. The increasing awareness about construction quality and technological advancements are further boosting the growth of the construction chemicals market. The market is also driven by the growing number of new projects for housing and public infrastructure.

Construction Chemical Market Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany

Arkema SA (France)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Fosroc International Limited (U.K.)

Mapie S.p.A (Italy)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.)

R. Grace & Company (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Construction Chemical Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Construction chemical

Construction chemical To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyse the Global Construction chemical based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

Regional Analysis of Construction Chemical Market:

The construction chemical market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global construction chemical market, due to growing urbanization which is fuelling the growth of infrastructure projects, thereby leading to the highest consumption of the global cement production. The construction chemical market in the region is also growing with the rising awareness of benefits of construction chemicals.

Construction Chemical Market Segmentation:

By Type

Concrete admixtures

Sealants & adhesives

Protective Coatings

Others

By application

Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

Study provides an overview of the global construction chemical market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global construction chemical market by its type, application and region.

