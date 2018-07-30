Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The Global PCR Technologies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period (2017-2022). The Polymerase chain reaction is a medical device which is used in genetic engineering, genetics, and molecular biology research. These are used to augment single or copy of a piece of deoxyribonucleic acid. This technology enables to generate thousands to millions of copies of DNA sequencing. Global (Polymerase Chain Reaction) PCR Market are used in various domains such as clinical diagnostics, biotechnology drug discovery and so forth. These are used for DNA cloning and DNA sequencing procedures in molecular biology and microbiology. Furthermore, polymerase chain reaction technologies are also used in forensics to identify child identity and criminals. PCR technologies are also used in diagnosis of disease such as Lyme Diseases, Middle Ear Infections, Tuberculosis and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Polymerase chain reaction technologies identify and cultures microorganism which causes the diseases. Some of the polymerase chain reaction technologies products include consumables, reagents and so on. Standard polymerase chain reaction, multiplex polymerase chain reaction, digital polymerase chain reaction, real time Q-polymerase chain reaction are some of the key polymerase chain reaction technologies available in the market.

Increased number of patients suffering from infectious diseases, rise in government funding for R&D, and rising investments in gene therapy and human genome projects are some of the key factors that pushes the growth of the global polymerase chain reaction technologies. Additionally, rising applications of polymerase chain reaction technologies in the field of clinical diagnostics, life science and forensic science and so forth is also boosting the growth of Global (Polymerase Chain Reaction) PCR Technologies market. However, growth of non-validated home brew test and reimbursement issues may affect the growth of global PCR technologies market.

