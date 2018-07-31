Distribution Transformer Market 2018 Size, Share and New Technologies | Worldwide Growth Analysis Research Report by 2023

Market Overview:-

Rapid residential expansion coupled with favorable inclination towards the integration of a sustainable electrical network will drive the distribution transformer market size. Moreover, the market is driven by various factors such as rise in transmission & distribution infrastructure investments and growth in renewable energy sector. This is mainly because, transformer systems are highly efficient transmission & distribution equipment. However, the growth of the market can be hindered by the due high initial capital cost of transformer and reluctance to replace aging Infrastructure.

Global Distribution Transformer Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to advancement in technologies. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Distribution Transformer is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Industry Top key Players:-

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation (Dublin)

General Electric (U.S.).

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd (U.K)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

Hitachi (Japan)

Wenzhou Rockwell Transformer Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan

Ormazabal (Spain)

SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Major Points of Table Of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Landscape

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Distribution Transformer Market, By Type

6 Global Distribution Transformer Market, By Insulation

7 Global Distribution Transformer Market, By Power Rating

8 Global Distribution Transformer Market, By End User

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

To be continued……

Distribution Transformer Market – Segments:

Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type : Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground

Segmentation by Phase : Single & Three

Segmentation by Insulation: Oil– immersed and Dry

Segmentation by Power Range: 0–315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Distribution Transformer Market Analysis:-

The global distribution transformer market is segmented by type as pole mounted, pad mounted and underground, by insulation as oil immersed and dry, by power rating as <500 kVA, 500 kVA-2500 kVA, 2500 kVA- 10000 kVA, and > 10000 kVA , by end user as industrial, Utilities and commercial & residential and by region as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

The global distribution transformer market is expected to rise at USD ~19.0 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.70% in the forecast period. The growth is driven by improvements in the existing power infrastructure in developing countries, expansion in the current plans of transforming and distribution sector, smart grid initiatives for economic efficiency, and growth in the renewable sector. The major restraint is calibration of proper equipment in the market.