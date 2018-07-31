Kurl-on expands product portfolio under its home furniture brand ‘Home Komfort’; launches Sofas in the semi-premium segment for the first time

Kurlon Expects to grow 60-70% in Sofa Business and acquire 5% of total markets share in next 2 years

Bangalore, July 31, 2018: Kurl-on, India’s leading mattress, home furniture and furnishing products company, today announced plans to expand and strengthen its product portfolio in the home furniture category from 18 product categories and SKUs at present to 40 by end of 2018. Kurl-on which introduced its private brand of home furniture and retail outlets ‘Home Komfort’ expects this segment to contribute to a significant 10-15% of its total revenues of 2000 crore by the end of 2019.

Keeping with the brand’s strategy of catering to unmet market and customer demands in the home furniture category, Kurl-on for the first time launched sofas in the semi-premium range. The newly launched range with diverse variants to choose from, will not only combine style and luxury with comfort and functionality but will also be available at price points, that address the large market gap between premium, luxury brands and the vast range provided by unorganized players. Price starting from INR 29,000/- all the way up to INR 1.7 lac, the new sofa collection will be available across Kurl-on’s exclusive brand outlet chain at www.homekomforts.com.

Home furniture category continues to largely remain an unorganized market in India, barring entry of few brands in the last few years. Existing offerings in the market leave a gaping gap in understanding the Indian customer who despite constantly evolving tastes, exposure and preference still looks for conventional factors such as quality, durability, value-for-money pricing, among others. It is this consumer who continues to dominate the market and unfortunately he has little choice but to decide between premium luxuries at exorbitant pricing or good looking products at low prices, but poor in quality.

Addressing the announcement and the expansion plans of the company, Mr. Sudhakar Pai, Chairman and Managing Director, Kurl-on emphasizes on “Who better than a market leader and a brand that has remained strong for more than half a century, to pioneer the change and address this gap. Our years of experience and leadership in the mattress category besides our strong manufacturing capabilities and retail presence will provide the backing that any brand leading a category shift requires and we are confident, we will emerge a leader in this segment too.”

Kurl-on currently has about 50000 lac sq ft and 31 exclusive outlets under its ‘Home Komfort’ retail chain and the company aims to further expand its exclusive brand outlets alongside the product portfolio expansion. Besides, it has 850+ exclusive franchise outlets and 7000+ multi-brand outlet presence across the breadth and width of the country, making its products accessible to its customers easily.

About Kurl-on Enterprise Ltd: Kurl-on a brand name synonymous with “mattresses” is India’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products in India. The company currently has 10,000+ dealers, 72 branch and stock points and 10 strategically located manufacturing facilities across Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Gujarat. With state-of-the-art technology, Kurl-on endeavors to improve standards in the Indian mattress and furniture industry besides being in tune with the changing needs of Indian consumer. For more information, do visit http://www.kurlon.com/

