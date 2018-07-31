Marine Lubricants Market 2014- Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Transparency Market Research, a leading
market research and intelligence firm, has announced the publication of a
new market research report. The new research study, titled ‘Marine Lubricants Market- Turkey Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022’, explores the potential of the Turkey marine lubricants market
in the given forecast period by analyzing the historical data regarding
the market in the context of the currently prevalent trends in the
market.
According to the study, the Turkey marine
lubricants market is expected to grow from a volume of 84.5 kilo tons
in 2013 to 103.8 kilo tons in 2022. This represents a CAGR of 2.40%
between 2014 and 2022. The market is expected to display a higher CAGR
in the same timeframe by revenue; the market’s revenue is expected to
rise at a 3.48% CAGR.
Marine lubricants are crucial in any
ship, since internal combustion invariably results in the generation of
some wasted heat. Accumulation of heat within a ship’s engine can damage
numerous crucial parts, which may not be tuned to operate at high
temperatures. Lubricants, which have a high boiling point, help
dissipate the heat and thus prolong the lifespan of engines. Despite
their importance in the smooth operation of ships, the market for marine
lubricants is restrained by the risk posed by conventional lubricants
to marine ecosystems.
Mineral lubricants, which constitute 83%
of the total demand from the Turkey marine lubricants market, are
nonbiodegradable, which means accidental spillage has the potential to
harm the local ecosystem. Long-term disposal of mineral marine
lubricants can have deadly effects on marine life. This has led to
growing demand for biobased marine lubricants, which are biodegradable
and thus pose a lesser threat to aquatic life in the long term. The EU
has championed the usage of biobased lubricants in ships for a long
time, and growing interaction with Europe’s shipping channels has forced
Turkish shipping operators to conform.
Within mineral oil, engine oils are by
far the dominant subcategory, holding the majority of the mineral oils
market and 46% of the overall Turkey marine lubricants market. Apart
from mineral and biobased lubricants, the Turkey marine lubricants
market includes synthetic lubricants. The report provides a forecast for
all product segments of the Turkey marine lubricants market, helping
the reader figure out which segments are the best to invest in.
Request to view Sample Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4462
The rising trade activities in the
Turkish Straits have ensured steady demand from the Turkey marine
lubricants market for years to come. Combined with Turkey’s willingness
to incorporate environmental standards into its growing shipping
industry, this could make Turkey the dominant player in the Europe
marine lubricants market.Apart from the detailed discussion on the major
drivers and restraints acting upon the Turkey marine lubricants market,
the report describes the market’s competitive landscape. Major
companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Turcas Petrol A.S., and Total
Submarine, and others are examined in the report, with the SWOTs,
company profiles, product specifications, business strategies, and
recent developments of each company analyzed in detail.