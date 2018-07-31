Metering Pump Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2024

Metering pumps, also known as chemical

dosing pumps or chemical injection pumps, have been used over the years

for their high level of accuracy in pumping a wide variety of liquids in

a host of end-use industries. The increased growth in most application

areas and the promotion of energy-efficient products through the

implementation of strict environmental regulations has significantly

contributed to the expansion of the metering pumps market.

By way of product type, the metering pumps market

can be bifurcated into diaphragm and piston. Based on application, the

market can be segmented into water and wastewater treatment,

pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, oil and gas, chemical, food and

beverages, and petrochemicals. Geographically, the metering pumps market

comprises Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

This publication is a comprehensive

collection of historical, current, and projected data pertaining to the

global metering pumps market, offering clients a qualitative and

quantitative assessment of where the market stands today and where it is

headed.

The report also offers a detailed

assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players

contributing toward the growth of the metering pumps market. The

companies have been profiled in the report based on key parameters such

as business and financial overview, recent developments, product

portfolio, and geographical reach. A SWOT analysis has also been

included to give readers a clear understanding of the players’

strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Metering Pump Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing demand for potable water

across the globe is one of the most important factors boosting the

uptake of metering pumps. The shortage of safe drinking water is a major

problem in several regions, with a rapid pace of industrialization and

urbanization. This has resulted in the adoption of metering pumps in the

treatment of wastewater. The global market is also propelled by the

rising popularity of digital pumping solutions. Nevertheless, ongoing

price wars among leading vendors is anticipated to create hurdles for

some, thereby impeding the growth of the metering pumps market.

On the basis of type, diaphragm metering

pumps are known to possess several advantages over piston metering

pumps, including fewer maintenance issues. Among the key applications of

metering pumps, wastewater treatment accounts for a considerable share

in the overall market thanks to the rising demand for eco-friendly

wastewater disposal and treatment solutions.

The vendor landscape of the metering

pumps market is characterized by the presence of large and small players

focused mainly on innovation. Thanks to the availability of affordable

tools and technologies, new entrants have been able to venture into the

metering pumps market, resulting in still competition at a global as

well as regional level. When it comes to metering pumps, branding also

plays a major role.

Metering Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent

regional markets for metering pumps in the world and is slated to

register a strong growth rate over the course of the forecast period,

fueled by a growing focus on capacity expansion and rising investments

from manufacturers. China and India are the leading contributors in this

market, driven by strong demand for metering pumps. China’s role in the

Asia Pacific metering pumps market has been significant as an end user,

thanks to the availability of raw materials at a comparatively lower

cost, increasing investments by foreign and domestic parties, and

surging end-use applications. Europe and North America are also major

players in the metering pumps market and demand for the same can be

attributed to established water treatment and industrial sectors.