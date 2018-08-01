Engage in Learning becomes a Learning Now TV Channel Partner

Engage in Learning, the provider of a complete solution to meet every e-learning need, has joined a growing band of key organisations in the learning and development (L&D) sector by becoming a channel partner of Learning Now TV.

Learning Now TV is a live-streamed internet TV channel which broadcasts inspirational interviews, discussions, along with practical advice and guidance on real-world issues to keep L&D professionals up-to-date in the world of corporate learning and performance. The channel’s programme attracted over 60,000 views in 2017 – with most from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia.

Headed by Colin Steed – the former Chief Executive of the Learning & Performance Institute and the founder of The Learning Awards – Learning Now TV’s key presenters include the international speaker and e-learning guru, Nigel Paine, along with Kim Edwards, an L&D manager at Getty Images. The station’s programmes are produced by, and feature, some of the L&D world’s leading authorities who have many years’ experience of reporting the real-world issues for today’s learning and performance professionals.

In becoming a channel partner, Engage in Learning has joined FT | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance; GoodPractice; Looop; Happy Serious Learning; the Learning & Performance Institute; Elephants don’t forget, and Learning News, the learning sector’s newswire.

Chris Horseman, Engage in Learning’s Managing Director, commented, “With more people searching for learning online, it’s important for L&D professionals to have access to the sort of career-enhancing insights, tips and techniques that Learning Now TV offers.

“As we, as an e-learning producer embrace and supply our customers with a range of learning approaches, including microlearning materials, we feel that it’s important to encourage a similar approach for L&D professionals. What better way of disseminating this information could there be – in this digital age – than via relevant, informative and insightful programmes broadcast via the internet?”

The head of Learning Now TV, Colin Steed, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Engage in Learning as a channel partner and I’m sure that we can help promote their first-class personalised e-learning programmes to a worldwide L&D audience.

“Our Channel Partners are vital in enabling us to provide Learning Now TV’s live and on-demand content as a free subscription for all learning and performance professionals.”