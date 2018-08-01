Edupliance announces webinar titled, “FDA FSMA:- Preventive Controls Rule Compliance” attendees will understand to all the payroll rules of the FLSA and how to implement them to achieve perfection. The event goes LIVE on Monday, Aug 27, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, EST / 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM PST.

FDA published the final rules for the Preventive Controls for Human and Animal Foods in 2017. Being able to design, implement and validate preventive process controls is probably the most critical aspect of all food safety programs. Compliance Date of FSMA Preventive Controls is approaching & you cannot leave anything that can endanger your compliance with FSMA.

Validation is where the food safety rubber meets the road

According to the FDA all food facilities must “monitor their controls, conduct verification activities to ensure the controls are effective, take appropriate corrective actions, and maintain records documenting these actions. This training session will present a practical approach to provide you and your team members with needed understanding and a basic strategy for designing, implementing and validating process controls. The FDA FSMA rules are based on the ideas that risk can be reduced through preventive approaches not widely understood or followed in the food industry. Regardless of your ability to understand or validate processes, process validation is now a legal requirement.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Dr. John Ryan is a certified Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) specializing in food safety process control and food safety plan validation. He holds a Ph.D. in research and statistical methods and has extensive international manufacturing quality and operations experience in large and small manufacturing operations and he is a retired Hawaii State Department of Agriculture Quality Assurance Division administrator.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Understand and control Process Design, Qualification and Validation

• Know the difference between corrective action and prevention

• Identify Hazards and Adulterants

• Sampling, data collection, analysis

• Know how to work with cause and effect

• Identifying and controlling variation quantitatively

• Statistical Process Control (SPC)

• Know how to establish and control a team approach

• Understand responsibilities regarding supplier qualification and certification

• Learn a simple and powerful technique to get your company quickly on track to compliance

• Develop the plan

• Preventive Controls

• Verification versus Validation

• Build work instructions and procedures

