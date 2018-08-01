Galvanized Steel Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2025

Galvanized steel is a type of steel that is corrosion resistant and rust free. It is manufactured by following a specific process called galvanization. It involves applying a protective coating of zinc to prevent rusting and corrosion. The global galvanized steel market can be segmented into application, end products, and geography.

In terms of application, the galvanized steel market can be segmented into buildings and construction, automotive, consumer durables, high voltage electrical equipment, platforms, stairs, handrails, pipe fittings and engineering among others. In terms of end products, the galvanized steel market can be segmented into bolts, nuts, steel main frames, and cable support systems among others. Moreover, in terms of geography, the market can be segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Rapid Industrialization coupled with increasing population have led to the increase in sales of home, houses and construction expenditures. Governments of various developing nations are focusing on infrastructural developments which, in turn, has led to the rise in demand for galvanized steel. This is acting as a driver in the expansion of the galvanized steel market. Properties and characteristics of galvanized steel are also the major factors that are fuelling the expansion of the market. These characteristics include corrosion resistant, rust free and high reliability. Galvanized steel is cheap, thus it is highly preferred in various constructional purposes such as residential and commercial buildings. Cost effectiveness and increased usage of galvanized steel in various industry-based applications in comparison to conventional steel are further contributing to the expansion of the galvanized steel market. Moreover, lowered price of zinc is playing a vital role in driving the expansion of the galvanized steel market. This trend is persuading manufacturers to explore new business opportunities in the galvanized steel market. This, in turn, is fuelling the expansion of the market globally. Increasing awareness and popularity of galvanized steel in the building & construction industry is a key factor boosting the expansion of the market. Furthermore, reduced or low maintenance cost is another major factor playing vital role in the expansion of the galvanized steel market.

The engineering industry is a rapidly expanding end-user segment where galvanized steel has found numerous applications. Increase in demand of galvanized steel in emerging markets of Asia Pacific along with various technological needs are acting as opportunities of the galvanized steel market. Latest Galvanized Steel in place of conventional steel is further propelling the expansion of the galvanized steel market. These factors are playing a vital role and are simultaneously affecting and contributing to the expansion of the galvanized steel market significantly. The galvanized steel market is expanding significantly, as there is considerable expansion in the construction and engineering sector and large-scale industries globally. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for galvanized steel in the market. Manufacturers are consistently focusing on product development in the emerging markets as there are opportunities to expand and increase their market share globally.

Geographically, APAC is a prominent market for galvanized steel, followed by North America. Europe is a rapidly expanding market for galvanized steel. North America is the second largest market, and in terms of market share, the U.S.is the leading contributor in the region. China and Japan are among the leading contributors in Asia Pacific. The major reason behind this significant expansion of the galvanized steel market in the region is the considerable investments in construction and infrastructural projects by the governments in the developing nations. This, in turn, has fuelled the demand of galvanized steel in the market in the developing nations of APAC.

The global galvanized steel market is fragmented with many established players. The major players in the market are primarily from Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, China, U.S., and Europe. Key players in the market are JFE Steel, Arcelor Mittal, Baosteel, Gerdau, NSSMC, and POSCO Nucor. Other prominent vendors in the market are Hebei Iron and Steel, AK Steel, Ansteel, United States Steel (USSC), Shagang Group, and Tata Steel.

