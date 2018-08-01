Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2017- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2022

Orthopedic Trauma is a type of severe injury occurred in musculoskeletal system like bones, joints, or ligaments. In some cases, it presents a life-threatening medical emergency while in some it is a need of urgent attention but the patient is not in imminent danger. The market for orthopedic trauma devices is booming. Due to the rise in the number of fractures due car accidents and sports injuries has projected the growth in this market. Furthermore, increase in emergency cases and product availability has shoot the market for orthopedic trauma devices.

Some of the key factors which can hamper the growth of this market is the rising cost of procedures due to advancement in technology and less availability of super specialized professionals in this field. The market for orthopedic trauma devices can be segmented on the basis of material type that includes bioabsorbable material, non-absorbable material among others. Bioabsorbable material are used as these materials are biocompatible, with degradation products that are well tolerated by the host with no immunogenic or mutagenic tendency while non-absorbable material are those substances which are not degradable and need to be removed after sufficient healing of the injury.

The Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Factors such as the growing prevalence of bone injuries due to the increasing accidents and increasing funding by government in orthopedic trauma and surgery industry will drive the growth of the market. The global orthopedic trauma devices market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~8% during the forecasted period. The Global Market for Orthopedic Trauma Devices is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8% by the end of the forecasted period.

Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

• Invibio (UK)

• BIOTEK (India)

• Auxein Medical (India)

• Stryker

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

• DePuy Synthes Companies

• Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

• NuVasive, Inc.

• Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (Italy)

• Smith & Nephew

• MEDTRONIC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market – Segmentation

Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of material type which comprises bio absorbable materials, non-absorbable materials and others. On the basis of product type; market is segmented into screws, plates, patient specific implants and others. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics and others.

Global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, orthopedic trauma devices market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is the largest market for orthopedic trauma devices as they deploy the most advanced healthcare technologies and increasing demand for the reliable and cost effective products. Europe is the second-largest market for clinical trial management system. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in orthopedic trauma devices market due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

