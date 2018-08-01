SHUKR Abayas: A Summer Essential for Muslim Women

Abayas continue to be a top rated item of Islamic Clothing Company SHUKR, making the way for their lightweight abayas to remain a summer choice for Muslim women everywhere.

The rise of hijab fashion bloggers and Muslim targeted clothing lines raises a question many modest dressers (Muslims especially) have been struggling with: are modesty and beauty able to co-exist?

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among customers. SHUKR abayas in particular offer a practical approach to summer fashion, combining modern western styles with traditional Islamic wear. The Islamic dresses are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with regular western wear. Summer is an especially busy time for Muslim women, as long dresses, abayas, maxi skirts and wide-legged pants are in season and are appropriate for the warm weather.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner at SHUKR.

What women seem to love most about the SHUKR abaya is that they are all designed with the customer’s needs in mind. Many dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flats making carrying phones, money or anything else, simple. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

