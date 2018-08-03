9th International Conference on Ageing Research and Geriatric Medicine

This upcoming conference majorly focuses on senescence, aging demographics, and social theories of Gerontology, Biogerontology, Environmental Gerontology, Life extension science (anti-aging medicine), Experimental Gerontology, Geroscience and Biomedical Gerontology. This conference will be a platform for Gerontologists include researchers and practitioners in the fields of biology, nursing, medicine, dentistry, social work, physical and occupational therapy, psychology, psychiatry, sociology, economics, political science, architecture, geography, pharmacy, public health, housing, and anthropology.